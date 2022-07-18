Back to School Registration Continues This Week

Local school students will continue their registration for the upcoming year.

Tuesday will be the final day for new student registration for Kindergarten-thru-12th grade students in the Obion County School System.

Students are to register at the school they plan to attend this year.

The Fulton County School System will be holding Pre-school-thru-8th grade registration today and Wednesday from 9:00 until 3:00, and on Tuesday from 11:00 until 5:00.

High school registration will take place on Wednesday from 9:00 until 3:00.