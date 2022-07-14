Back to School Registrations and Opening Days Announced

Students in the local area are now getting prepared to begin a new school year.

Registration for students in Kindergarten thru 12th grade will take place today from 8:00 until 12:00 at the Fulton Independent School System. Classes will begin on August 15th.

The final day for new student registration will take place on Tuesday, for K-thru-12th grade students in the Obion County School System. Classes will begin on August 2nd.

The Fulton County School System will hold Pre-school thru 8th grade registration on July 18th, 19th and 20th, and 9th thru 12 grade registration on July 20th and August 1st from 9:00 until 3:00. The first day of classes is August 17th.

The Lake County School System will register students on August 1st from 8:00 until 11:00, with the first day of classes on August 2nd.

Weakley County students in K-thru-12th grade will register on August 3rd from 8:00 until 11:00, with classes beginning on August 8th.

The Union City School System will register their students on Thursday, August 4th, with classes to begin on August 8th.