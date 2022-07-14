July 14, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Back to School…

Back to School Registrations and Opening Days Announced

Back to School Registrations and Opening Days Announced

Students in the local area are now getting prepared to begin a new school year.

Registration for students in Kindergarten thru 12th grade will take place today from 8:00 until 12:00 at the Fulton Independent School System. Classes will begin on August 15th.

The final day for new student registration will take place on Tuesday, for K-thru-12th grade students in the Obion County School System. Classes will begin on August 2nd.

The Fulton County School System will hold Pre-school thru 8th grade registration on July 18th, 19th and 20th, and 9th thru 12 grade registration on July 20th and August 1st from 9:00 until 3:00. The first day of classes is August 17th.

The Lake County School System will register students on August 1st from 8:00 until 11:00, with the first day of classes on August 2nd.

Weakley County students in K-thru-12th grade will register on August 3rd from 8:00 until 11:00, with classes beginning on August 8th.

The Union City School System will register their students on Thursday, August 4th, with classes to begin on August 8th.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology