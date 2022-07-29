Back-to-School Sales Tax Free Weekend in Tennessee

Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers is underway.

Shoppers can receive the tax free status, when they purchase items in the store and online.

The sales tax exemption will remain in place until 11:59 on Sunday night.

Clothing items that cost $100 or less is tax free during the period, which includes shirts, pants, socks, shoes and dresses.

School supplies with a purchase price of under $100 are also part of the weekend tax savings.

This includes binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens and pencils, and art supplies.

Also during tax free weekend is the purchase of computers with a purchase price of $1,500 or less.

The computer eligible purchase includes laptop and tablets.