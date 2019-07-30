It is almost back to school time in the Ken-Tenn area.

The Lake County School System will begin classes for students on Friday, with registration set for Wednesday.

Weakley County school’s will start classes on Monday, with registration on Wednesday from 8:00 until 11:30.

Students in the Obion County School System will board buses next Tuesday morning, with teacher in-service scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Monday.

The Union City School System will begin their instructional year on August 8th.

Registration will take place on August 6th.

In Western Kentucky, the Hickman County School System will begin classes on August 14th, and the Fulton County and Fulton Independent School Systems will start their instructional year on August 15th.