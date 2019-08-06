Motorists are again reminded that school’s will begin today in Obion County.

Anyone traveling in the county this morning and afternoon, are reminded that buses will be making frequent stops to both load and unload children.

Motorists are also urged to obey speed limits in and around school zones across the county.

In the Union City School System today, registration will take place.

Students, along with a parent or guardian, are urged to attend due to the day counting as a day of attendance.

Anyone not attending registration will be counted as absent.

Buses will not run today in Union City.