Bailey Announces Retirement From Union City Energy Authority

Union City Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey is retiring this month.

Bailey began with the Union City Electric System in 1983, following three years each at Weakley County Electric and Humboldt Utilities.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Bailey said he has enjoyed his career and the people.(AUDIO)

Bailey said he has seen incredible growth and changes during his 44 years in the business.(AUDIO)

The Union City Electric System converted to the Union City Energy Authority in 2018, with Bailey serving as manager and CEO since 1993.

Vice-President Kyle Ross will now take the CEO position of the company upon Bailey’s retirement on June 30th.