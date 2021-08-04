Baker addresses Dresden Board regarding failed proposed nuisance lawsuit

Dresden business owner Tim Baker addressed the Dresden City Board Monday night regarding a proposed nuisance lawsuit that failed by vote during the June meeting.

Before the owner of Tim’s Garage spoke, Dresden City Attorney Beau Pemberton advised the Board not to comment.

(AUDIO)

Mr. Baker gave the Board an update on the steps he’s taken to reduce the number of vehicles parked on the street.

(AUDIO)

Mr. Baker added he felt he was slandered and made to look bad in the press.

(AUDIO)

Thunderbolt Radio News reviewed its coverage of the June meeting and did not find any mention of Mr. Baker missing court appearances.

There was no further discussion.