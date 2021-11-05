Balanced scoring attack leads Skyhawk MBB past Bethel in 87-58 exhibition tune-up

Six different UT Martin players cracked double figures in the scoring column as the Skyhawk men’s basketball squad soared to an 87-58 victory over Bethel in an exhibition Thursday night at the Elam Center.

Mikel Henderson scored a game-high 16 points to go along with a game-high four assists and six rebounds for UT Martin, shooting 6-of-10 from the floor with four 3-pointers. Koby Jeffries made five of his seven shot attempts on his way to a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while David Didenko (14 points, eight rebounds), KJ Simon (13 points, seven rebounds), KK Curry (12 points, eight rebounds) and Darius Simmons (10 points) also had productive nights.

Overall, a dozen different Skyhawks saw playing time this evening as UT Martin outrebounded the Wildcats by a 64-48 margin – including 24 offensive boards. The Skyhawks held Bethel to 28 percent (21-of-75) shooting and 25 percent (5-for-20) from three-point range.

The Wildcats, a NAIA school located in nearby McKenzie, Tenn., were paced by Kamron Rose (13 points, game-high 11 rebounds) and Drew Thomas (13 points).

Didenko buried a three-pointer on the opening possession of the contest, ensuring that UT Martin would not trail for the entire duration. A Simon driving layup five minutes into the game stretched the Skyhawk advantage out to seven points at 16-9.

UT Martin soon used a 10-0 run to take a 29-15 lead as Simmons knocked down a pair of trifectas during the surge. The Skyhawks later unreeled another lengthy run – this time nine unanswered points – late in the first half to take a 46-33 advantage at the break.

Simon and Henderson were each responsible for 13 points apiece at halftime as UT Martin connected on 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from three-point range in the first 20 minutes. Rose’s 11 points and seven boards guided Bethel at the intermission.

Four different Skyhawks (Curry, Henderson, Simmons, Didenko) combined for the first five makes in the second half as UT Martin’s balance was on full display.

After the Wildcats pulled within 13 points with 11 minutes to go, the Skyhawks put the game out of reach courtesy of a 16-0 run. Didenko pumped in eight points while Jeffries pitched in six points during the span as UT Martin held Bethel scoreless for 6:47 of clock time. As a result, the Skyhawks stretched their lead out to 78-49 with under five minutes remaining.

Moments later, Josiah Morris swished a triple to nudge UT Martin’s advantage to 83-53 – its biggest lead of the night – as the Skyhawks put the finishing touches on a dominant victory.

UT Martin officially begins the 2021-22 campaign Tuesday when it squares off against No. 17 Tennessee. Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 6:00 on the SEC Network. You can hear the Tennessee Vols broadcast of that game on STAR 95.1.