The Town of Troy has a new Fire Chief.

Brandon Baldwin was appointed by Mayor Mark Watson to fill the position on Tuesday.

Baldwin takes over the department, after Mayor Watson stepped down from the position after 27 years of service.

Baldwin began with the Troy Fire Department in 2015, and was named the Captain in 2019.

He is a certified firefighter, instructor, and has Hazmat awareness and Hazmat operations with the Tennessee Firefighting Commission.