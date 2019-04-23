The State of Kentucky has released their county unemployment report for the month of March.

In the eight county Purchase Area of Western Kentucky, Ballard County recorded the highest jobless rate for the month at 6.9-percent.

The second highest rate was Fulton County at 5.8-percent, with Hickman County close behind at 5.7-percent.

Also reported in the Purchase Area was McCracken County at 5.6, Marshall County 5.3, Graves County at 5.0-percent and Carlisle County at 4.9-percent.

The lowest rate in far Western Kentucky was Calloway County at 3.9-percent.