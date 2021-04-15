April 14, 2021
Ballard County Man Seriously Injured When Car Runs Off Bridge

(photo courtesy: McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)

A Ballard County man was seriously injured when his vehicle went off of a bridge in McCracken County on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriffs reports said 38 year old Samuel Martin, of Kevil, was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger on Highway 60, when the vehicle went off the roadway into the median.

Reports said the vehicle then struck a concrete bridge abutment and became airborne, falling approximately 30 feet into a river bed.

Once landing, the vehicle became consumed by fire.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said Martin was flown to an out of state hospital for his injuries.

Charles Choate

