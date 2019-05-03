A Ballard County High School school teacher has been suspended with pay following drug charges.

April Jewell was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking, or disposition of a controlled substance under $10,000, along with possession of a controlled substance.

West Kentucky Star said the investigation began following contact from a parent, with Jewell taken into custody outside of the career and technical center.

Reports said the nusring instructor admitted to going into a home and taking 18 hydrocodone pills from a bottle on a kitchen table, along with some nausea medication.

Seventeen of the pills were found in her possession.