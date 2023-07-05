Ballard Memorial HS team among teams competing in 2023 Solar Car Challenge

A group of students from Ballard Memorial High School in Barlow is among more than 20 teams of high school students across the country competing in the 30th anniversary Solar Car Challenge next week.

The teams will be setting off on a 1,400-mile trek from Fort Worth, Texas, to Palmdale, California, driving cars they designed, engineered, and built powered by solar energy.

Before they set off on their journey, the cars will face an evaluation by a panel of judges at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth July 13th through the 15th.

Teams will depart Fort Worth on July 16th and arrive in Palmdale on July 23rd.

During the race, car breakdowns, weather conditions, road construction, and team experience will limit the number of miles a team can drive each day. The team driving the most miles accumulated over the journey will be declared the winner.