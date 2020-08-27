The deadline for candidates to withdraw their names for consideration has passed and now the November municipal ballots are set in Weakley County.

Four candidates will be vying for three aldermen seats in Dresden, with Joyce Hurt, Kenneth Moore, and Willie Parker seeking re-election and Ralph W. Cobb, Jr. challenging.

There will be a race for Gleason mayor with incumbent Diane Poole being challenged by Charles Anderson. Meanwhile, eight candidates, Charles Bookout, Danny Browning, Wade Cook, James Mayor Hines, Tommy Hodges, Teresa Johnson, Cruz Legens, and Keith Radford, will be running for all four aldermen seats in Gleason.

Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams will be unopposed in November, while Don Allen is running unopposed for an unexpired term for alderman, and Donald Ray High, Kelly Keylon, James Roy Pope, and Chris Turbyville will be running for four Greenfield aldermen seats.

In Martin, Ward 1 alderman Danny Nanney, Ward 2 alderman Marvin Flatt, and Ward 3 alderman Randy Edwards are all running unopposed for re-election to the board.

The City of Sharon will have a new mayor in November with Ali Stalter running unopposed for the position. Monroe Ary announced he would not seek re-election. Also in Sharon, two aldermen’s seats are up for election, with Stewart Broussard and Wanda Hamlin seeking re-election and Austin Bond and Jesse Lee Doster challenging.