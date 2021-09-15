Banana Festival Activities for Wednesday

Faith and Family Night will highlight today’s list of activities at the Banana Festival in Fulton.

At 5:00, Tyson Foods of Union City will hold a free community meal at Pontotac Park, while the “Banana Pudding Cook-Off” will take place at the Pontotac Building.

From 5:30 until 7:30, Chalk Art will take place at the Unity Park Walking Trail.

A short circus preview, and local church band “Faith Revived” will begin at 6:00.

The night will end with “Faith and Family Night” at Unity Park, which will feature The Renaissance Band.