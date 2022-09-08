Banana Festival begins Monday

While there are several festivals scheduled during the fall, the Banana Festival is one with heritage.

The Banana Festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the theme of 60 years of Peace, Love and Bananas.

The week-long celebration includes the Lions Club “Grand Parade” featuring the one-ton banana pudding on Saturday September 17th.

Spokesperson Kenny Etherton said talent this year includes Chase Matthews, Jordan Skoda and The Damwrights and the Fulton’s Got Talent winner who all will perform in Unity Park.

Activities will run throughout the week for all ages.