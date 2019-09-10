Several events are scheduled to start Saturday at the Banana Festival in Fulton and South Fulton.

The annual Pistol and Turkey Shoot will get underway at 8:00 at the Fulton Police Department Shooting Range.

Classes of shooting includes Novice, Twenty-Two, Expert, Master and Female.

From 9:00 until 4:00, entries can be submitted at the Pontotac Building for the Photography Contest.

“Kids Day at the Airport” will be held from 10:00 until 2:00, which will include airplanes and helicopters on display, two parachute drops, along with inflatables and music.

At 12:00, the “Banana Golf Scramble” will take place at the Fulton Country Club, with the days events ending with the “Banana Ball” at Buck’s Celebration Center from 7:00 until midnight.