A big day of activities are lined-up for the Banana Festival.

At 9:00 this morning, downtown vendors will be opening for the public to shop and visit.

Also at 9:00, the Senior Citizens Rook Tournament will begin at the Senior Center.

At 6:00 this evening, the Kiddie Parade will begin, with first, second and third place winners, along with “Best of Show” awards to be announced at 7:00.

And the final event of the day will be the competition of “Fulton’s Got Talent” on the Unity Park Stage starting at 7:00.

The winner of this event will receive $500 and the honor of being the opening act for the Kentucky Headhunters on Saturday night.

