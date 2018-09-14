It’s Friday at the Banana Festival with several activities and events scheduled.

From 7:30 until 8:45 this morning, entries are being accepted for the Banana Bake-Off at the Senior Citizens Center.

Judging of the entries will take place at 9:00.

From 9:00 until 11:00, a Health Fair will take place at First Baptist Church, with vendors in the downtown area also opening at 9:00.

Today, the carnival will be open in downtown Fulton from 5:00 until 10:00.

At 7:00 tonight, the 2017 Fulton’s Got Talent winner will perform at Unity Park, with the days events ending with a concert at 7:30 by the Jimmy Church Band.

