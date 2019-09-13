Several events are on the schedule for Saturday at the Banana Festival in Fulton and South Fulton.

The annual Pistol and Turkey Shoot will get underway at 8:00 at the Fulton Police Department Shooting Range, with multiple classes of competition.

Those who are participating in the Photography Contest, can submit their entries at the Pontotac Building from 9:00 until 4:00.

“Kids Day at the Airport” will take place from 10:00 until 2:00.

This event will include airplanes and helicopters on display, two parachute drops, along with inflatables and music.

The “Banana Golf Scramble” will take place starting at 12:00 at the Fulton Country Club, with the days activities ending with the “Banana Ball” at Buck’s Celebration Center from 7:00 until midnight.