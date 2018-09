It’s Wednesday at the Banana Festival, and three events are on the schedule for today.

The Tyson Foods “Community Meal” will be served this afternoon at Pontotac Park beginning at 5:00.

From 5:30 until 7:30, kids of all ages are invited to participate in a “Chalk Art Contest” on the Unity Park Walking Trail.

And at 6:00 this evening, “Faith and Family Night” will take place at Unity Park, and will feature Randall Goodgame and his kid’s show “Slugs and Bugs”.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...