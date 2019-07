Members of the Union City Golden Tornadoes Marching Band are now putting in long days of practice.

Band Camp is underway on the school campus, with drills, marching practice and music practice taking place.

Third year band director Jason Deem spoke with Thunderbolt News this week about the annual camp.

Deem spoke about this years group, and the support they receive from the community.

The marching band again has a full slate of competitions during the season.