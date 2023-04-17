Baptist Cancer Center of Union City Introduces State-of-the-Art New Equipment

Baptist Cancer Center of Union City has added a state-of-the-art piece of equipment for use in radiation treatments.

During an Open House last week, visitors were shown the $2.8 million dollar TruBeam system, which allows the center to design optimal treatment approaches to many types of cancer.

Rondal Culp, the Regional Director of Oncology, told Thunderbolt News the TruBeam system was a game changer for treating local patients.(AUDIO)

Radiation oncologist, Dr. Kevin Collins, said the Union City facility can now provide the same, or even newer treatment technology, than many major hospitals.(AUDIO)

The Tru-Beam system installed at the Baptist Cancer Center in Union City, is a product Varian Medical Systems, who are the world leader in radiotherapy technology.

A photo of the new system has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.