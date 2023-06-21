Baptist Carroll County collaborates with Med-Trans Corp. to offer air ambulance services

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County is working with Med-Trans Corporation, a leading national air ambulance service, to provide daily air medical transportation services for patients in the region.

Baptist Carroll County is a full service hospital that offers comprehensive outpatient and inpatient care, as well as access to advanced medical specialties through its TeleHealth program.

“As a full-service hospital for a large region, we sometimes receive trauma patients or other complex medical cases that require immediate transfer and treatment to achieve the best outcomes,” said Susan Breeden, CEO and administrator of Baptist Carroll County. “Our collaboration with Med-Trans Corp. will ensure we can provide the highest quality care by quickly and safely transferring critical patients to the next level of care.”

Med-Trans will be available at Baptist Carroll County daily starting at 9 a.m.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with Baptist Memorial Hospital once again to provide the people of this region with another asset for their health care needs,” said Joshua Steele, regional business director for Med-Trans. “Hospital Wing, our Mid-Southbased air ambulance company which was founded in Memphis, has been committed to serving the people of the Mid-South for more than 35 years, including the citizens of Carroll County. Baptist has played an integral role in the success of Hospital Wing since it was founded in 1986.”

Med-Trans began providing daily services at Baptist Carroll County on May 25.