Baptist Carroll County earns ‘A’ rating for care from national safety organization

The Leapfrog Group awards Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County an “A” Safety Grade for its achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital for spring 2022.

Baptist Carroll County CEO and administrator Susan Breeden said, “I am so proud of this recognition from the Leapfrog Group and what it means for Baptist Carroll County team members. Receiving this honor from a respected national safety organization, such as Leapfrog, demonstrates the quality of our hospital and reassures the community that they can trust the care they receive from our team at Baptist Carroll County.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures based on errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Leapfrog Group president and CEO Leah Binder said, “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud. I thank the leadership and workforce of Baptist Carroll County for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Baptist Carroll County’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.