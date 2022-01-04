Baptist Carroll County launches Wound Care Management Center

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County has opened a wound management center in Huntingdon.

The center is located on R.B. Wilson Drive.

The new wound management center offers advanced wound care technology for difficult wounds that are slow to heal, such as burns, pressure injuries, diabetic foot ulcers, wound infections, compromised skin grafts and radiation tissue, and bone injuries.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this type of advanced wound care to our patients close to home,” said Susan Breeden, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County. “Problem wounds rarely result from a single cause, and our new center will allow us to treat the whole person, not just the wound.”

The center also offers specialized wound dressings, negative pressure therapy and nutrition counseling, education and prevention.

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient medical care to West Tennessee in a wide variety of specialized areas, including cardiac care, pediatrics, general surgery, physical therapy and palliative care, among others.

The 70-bed facility in Huntingdon offers advanced medical technology, such as 3D mammography and the Baptist TeleHealth Center, using TeleGuardian.

Baptist Carroll County is the recipient of many awards and accolades, including the Tennessee Quality Award, the QUEST Award for High-Value Healthcare from Premier Inc., the Quest Hero Award, Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval in 2015, and an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group in 2021.