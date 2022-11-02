Baptist-Carroll County participates in Second Harvest Food Bank ‘Care Deeply Day’l

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County participated Tuesday in the annual Care Deeply Day to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Forty-eight team members volunteered and sorted 11,609 pounds of food, which equals 9,675 meals provided to families in need.

“Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County is happy to provide volunteers to help during Care Deeply Day,” said Micah Ehmke, administrative director of Baptist Carroll County. “Our teams are excited to participate and give back to this generous organization that helps so many in our community.”

Opening its doors in 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee provides a central distribution center for companies, groups, and individuals who wish to help provide food for the hungry in Middle Tennessee. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is one of the largest and most comprehensive of more than 200 food banks and distribution centers in the country.

During FY22, Second Harvest distributed more than 41.6 million pounds of food to more than 450 partner agencies, providing more than 35.2 million meals to hungry children, families and seniors throughout its 46-county service area.