Baptist Hospice Union City has been recognized nationally as a “Superior Performer”.

The honor was announced by Strategic Healthcare Programs for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20-percent for the 2019 calendar year.

Baptist Hospice Union City is a hospice partner of Baptist Memorial Hospital and part of a joint venture partnership with LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services with 32,000 employees operating locations in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

The professional clinicians and support staff at Baptist Hospice Union City serve the residents of Union City and the surrounding region with emotional, spiritual, and medical support needs during a terminal illness.