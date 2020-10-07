Baptist Memorial Hospital, of Union City and Carroll County, have named a new chaplain and director of pastoral care.

Reports said Michael Dennison will provide a ministry of presence and comfort to those in bereavement and crisis situations.

Prior to being named chaplain and director of pastoral care, Chaplain Dennison served as a healthcare chaplain for Hospice of West Tennessee, an affiliate of West Tennessee Healthcare in Jackson.

Dennison obtained his Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina.