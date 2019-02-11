Hospital staff, along with community members, gathered at Baptist Memorial in Union City on Monday, for the dedication of a prayer cross.

The seven foot cross and base was placed in the hospital lobby, to allow prayer requests to be written and placed within the cross.

Anthony Burdick, the System Director for Pastoral Care for Baptist Healthcare, told Thunderbolt News the prayer crosses have been well received at each facility.

Local Baptist Memorial chaplain Bro. Mike Osment, of Martin, said he and staff members were excited to receive their cross at the Union City location.