Baptist Memorial Hospital Asking Public to Use COVID Testing Locations

Officials at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City are asking the public to use designated sites for COVID-19 tests.

As the Omicron variant continues its spread, the hospital is seeing a sharp increase in positive cases.

Hospital officials are now asking the community to use the Emergency Room department for situations that are considered urgent or emergent.

Anyone who is feeling unwell is urged to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider, or urgent care center.

Those who are seeking medical attention can also expect delays, as health care providers are experiencing a significant increase on demand for services.

Officials at Baptist Memorial Hospital are encouraging all eligible residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot due to the surge in cases.