Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County earns Chest Pain Center Accreditation

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County has been awarded Chest Pain Accreditation by the American College of Cardiology for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.

Hospitals earning ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation have proven their staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. They have streamlined their systems from admission and evaluation to diagnosis and treatment. These centers also provide appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and help patients make lifestyle changes.

Baptist Carroll County CEO and Administrator Susan Breeden says, “We are so proud of this chest pain accreditation and of our hardworking team members who earned it. This recognition shows the community the level of care we provide.”

Hospitals receiving Chest Pain Center Accreditation from ACC must take part in a multifaceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis, examining variances of care, developing an action plan, submitting to a rigorous on-site review and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.