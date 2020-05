Baptist Memorial Hospital will return to pre-COVID-19 services on Monday.

Hospital CEO Skipper Bondurant said he and the staff are excited with the transition back into normal health care for the public.

Bondurant said the return to services at the hospital will also come with many safety precautions and guidelines for the time being.

The CEO said performing elective surgeries, and other health care programs comes with the easing of restrictions in medical care by Governor Bill Lee.