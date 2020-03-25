Officials at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City have issued new guidelines for visitation.

Visitors to the hospital must be at least 17 years old, with minor patients allowed only two parents or guardians.

Only one visitor will be allowed before and after patient surgeries, or procedures, with bedside stay allowed only after a physicians order.

Labor and deliver patients may have two support persons.

Neonatal Intensive Care patients may have two visitors, who must be a parent or legal guardian.

Baptist officials say patients at end-of-life may have a limited number of visitors, who must remain in the room at all times.

Anyone attempting to enter the hospital must screen negative based on travel, have no symptoms of a respiratory infection and have had no contact with a known or suspected COVID-19 patient.