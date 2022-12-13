Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City Recognized by Chartis Center for Rural Health

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City has received the “Performance Leadership Award for Outcomes” from Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Chartis Center for Rural Health honors top performances of 75th percentile and above among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

Baptist Memorial Administrator and CEO Skipper Bondurant, said the staff strives to be the first choice in healthcare, and to exceed the expectations of every patient, every time.

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.