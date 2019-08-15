Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City was recently honored for their service to the community.

Leaders from Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation in Memphis visited Union City, where they presented the 2019 QUEST Award for High-Value Healthcare.

Only two hospitals in the nation received the award recognition.

The Union City healthcare facility was recognized for achieving top performance in the areas of cost and efficiency, evidence-based care, mortality, safety, patient and family engagement, and appropriate hospital use.

Baptist Union City is the only hospital in Tennessee to be recognized for this achievement.