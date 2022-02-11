February 11, 2022
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City Awarded Top-10 State Honor

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City has received an honor for their nurse-to-patient communications.

A January survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Hospital Consumer Assessment placed the Union City hospital among the Top-10 in Tennessee.

The national, standardized survey of hospital patients addressed their experiences during a recent inpatient stay.

The results of the survey showed 83-percent of patients responded that “nurses always communicated well” for those in the Top-10.

Union City’s Baptist Memorial Hospital CEO Skipper Bondurant said it was an honor to be recognized for patient interaction, which he called vital to providing the best care possible.

Charles Choate

