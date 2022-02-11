Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City Awarded Top-10 State Honor

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City has received an honor for their nurse-to-patient communications.

A January survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Hospital Consumer Assessment placed the Union City hospital among the Top-10 in Tennessee.

The national, standardized survey of hospital patients addressed their experiences during a recent inpatient stay.

The results of the survey showed 83-percent of patients responded that “nurses always communicated well” for those in the Top-10.

Union City’s Baptist Memorial Hospital CEO Skipper Bondurant said it was an honor to be recognized for patient interaction, which he called vital to providing the best care possible.