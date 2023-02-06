Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City CEO Says Area Rebounding from COVID-19 Virus

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City CEO Skipper Bondurant said the area has rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bondurant gave Thunderbolt News some hospital statistics since the virus first appeared in the local area.(AUDIO)

Now with the beginning of 2023, Bondurant said the severity of the virus has changed.(AUDIO)

The local hospital CEO said this years influenza was severe in its early stages, but numbers are beginning to decline.