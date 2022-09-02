Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City Recognized by U.S. News & World Report

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a “High Performing Hospital”.

The 33rd annual “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

Baptist Memorial-Union City Administrator, Skipper Bondurant, said the recognition from U.S. News and World Report as a “High Performing Hospital” was a great honor and compliment.

For the 2022–2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals, using a measure for survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care.