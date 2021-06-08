Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City Recognized for Patient Care

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City has been recognized for two accomplishments of care.

The Union City healthcare facility was recently given an “A” rating in the “Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade”.

The rating is a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

The rating is developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, using 27 measures of hospital data.

Baptist Memorial of Union City was also recognized by the American College of Cardiology, for excellence with their Chest Pain Center accreditation.

The report stated Baptist Memorial was awarded accreditation, based on rigorous onsite evaluations of staff members ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.