Frontline staff members at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City are nearing the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

On Thursday, hospital CEO Skipper Bondurant told Thunderbolt News about the possible vaccine timeline.

Bondurant said a vaccination plan has already been developed for the initial arrival in Union City.

The CEO said he feels the vaccine is safe, and will help the country return to a normal way of life.

While flu vaccinations are mandated for all Baptist Memorial staff members, Bondurant said COVID-19 vaccinations will be voluntary at this time.