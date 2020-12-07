Officials at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City are now using a new emergency medication against COVID-19.

Chief Nursing Officer Lori Brown told Thunderbolt News about the new treatment.(AUDIO)

Ms. Brown explained how the medication works in the body of an individual who has tested positive for the virus.(AUDIO)

Ms. Brown said the treatment comes at a time when the hospital is seeing an increase in those needing to be admitted due to the virus.(AUDIO)

Hospitalized patients are ranging in the ages of 50 to the 80’s, with some even younger.

Ms. Brown is urging everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands often, and to avoid large groups of people.