Baptist Memorial-Union City Receives “Five Star Rating” for Quality Care

Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The rating is the highest distinction from the federal agency.

Upon the announcement, Administrator and CEO, Skipper Bondurant, said he was proud that Baptist Memorial-Union City was recognized as being one of the nations best at providing quality care to patients.

The ratings were based on 46 quality measurements from five categories, that includes mortality, safety, re-admissions after treatment of common conditions, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rated more than 3,000 hospital across the nation, with only 429 receiving the five star status.

Baptist Union City was one of only five hospitals in Tennessee to be receive the honor.