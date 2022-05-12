May 12, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Bar-B-Que Cookoff and…

Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival in Union City

Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival in Union City

The Obion County Fair Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds..

The 2nd annual Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival will take place in Union City on Friday and Saturday.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws said the Obion County Fair is sponsoring the event at the fairgrounds.

Laws said they are hoping to build on last years Bar-B-Que and Food Truck success.(AUDIO)

 

The event will take place from 4:00 until 9:00 on Friday, and from 11:00 until 9:00 on Saturday.

Live broadcast from the Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival will take place on 104.9 KYTN from 4:00 until 6:00 on Friday.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology