Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival in Union City

The 2nd annual Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival will take place in Union City on Friday and Saturday.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws said the Obion County Fair is sponsoring the event at the fairgrounds.

Laws said they are hoping to build on last years Bar-B-Que and Food Truck success.(AUDIO)

The event will take place from 4:00 until 9:00 on Friday, and from 11:00 until 9:00 on Saturday.

Live broadcast from the Bar-B-Que Cookoff and Food Truck Festival will take place on 104.9 KYTN from 4:00 until 6:00 on Friday.