Barbers, stylists, nail technicians, massage therapists, and tattoo artists in Tennessee can go back to work next Wednesday, as Governor Bill Lee is expected to announce those businesses can reopen May 6th in 89 of the state’s 95 counties.

During a conference call with state lawmakers Wednesday morning that he had decided those businesses will be able to reopen next Wednesday.

Lee’s executive order said those businesses would be closed until May 29th, but included a clause stating the plan could be changed by an additional executive order.

Governor Lee had intended to provide more information on reopening during his media briefing Thursday afternoon.

The governor’s executive order does not affect the six Tennessee counties which operate their own health departments – Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Sullivan and Shelby Counties.