Tropical Storm Barry is bringing a risk of flash flooding to the Ken-Tenn area through tomorrow.

The National Weather Service Office in Memphis says heavy rain potential will shift northward and slightly eastward today and persist into early Tuesday.

Forecasters are predicting rainfall amounts between four to six inches over the Mississippi River delta, to two to four inches near the Tennessee River.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Ken-Tenn area through Tuesday night.