Being selected as the Principal at Obion County Central comes as a great opportunity for longtime educator Barry Kendall.

School system officials named Kendall to the position this week, where he succeeds Dr. Greg Barclay, who was named to a new position at the School Board Office.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Kendall said he is very excited for the opportunity to lead at Central.

With his position as assistant principal the past three years, Kendall said he foresees a smooth transition into the next step.

Kendall said many people in education always look for opportunities to return back home, and he is glad that it has happened to him.