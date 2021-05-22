Baseball and Softball Sectional Results

Yesterday’s sectional games to qualify for the TSSAA state baseball and softball tournaments saw the end of the Westview Chargers season as other area teams advanced.

In Class AA baseball action, Westview faced off against Ripley and started the contest strong with a home run from Ty Simpson on the games 3rd pitch. However, it would prove to be the only run for the Chargers in the game. The Tigers eventually took the lead and advanced by defeating Westview 3 to 1.

Meanwhile, in Class A baseball, Lake County defeated MAHS 16 to nothing to advance to the state tournament. South Fulton is scheduled to face Memphis Middle College this afternoon at 2 for their chance to compete at the state level.

In softball action, Union City advanced by defeated Memphis Middle 18 to nothing and will also make a run at the state tournament.

The opening round of the next stage of play will be held Tuesday will all advancing teams in play.