Baseball Shutdown Cancels Cardinals Annual Winter Warm-Up

Due to a work stoppage in Major League Baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced the cancellation of the Cardinals Care Winter Warm-up.

The annual fundraising event was originally scheduled for January 15th thru the 17th.

St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said the Winter Warm-Up is all about fans interacting with players, but unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping the organization from planning the event as usual.

Winter Warm-Up allowed fans the opportunity to get autographs from past and current players, along with seminars and programs hosted by the players and team broadcasters.

The event is held annually in St. Louis in advance of players traveling to Florida for Spring Training.