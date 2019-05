The UT Martin baseball squad outlasted Eastern Illinois by a 2-1 margin in the opening round of the OVC Baseball Championships.

UT Martin (25-29) notched its first win in the OVC Championships since 2011 when the squad defeated Eastern Kentucky 6-2. The Skyhawks tied the program’s most wins in the Division-I era (previously set in 2017).

UT Martin plays Austin Peay this afternoon at 4:00 in Game 5 of the OVC Baseball Championships.